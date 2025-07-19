403
Hezbollah Official Alleges U.S. Seeks New Deal
(MENAFN) Hezbollah’s Secretary-General, Naim Qassem, asserted on Friday that the United States aims to broker a fresh accord in Lebanon, starting with the disarmament of Hezbollah in return for a "partial" Israeli retreat from the country's southern region.
Qassem made these comments in a televised address carried by the Al-Manar channel during a memorial event for Hezbollah commander Ali Karaki, who was killed by Israeli forces in 2024.
"We fully implemented the ceasefire agreement (with Israel) in southern Lebanon, south of the Litani River,” stated Qassem.
He emphasized that "the US wants a new agreement in Lebanon that starts with disarmament in exchange for some partial Israeli withdrawals."
He added, "Disarming (Hezbollah) is a step in Israel’s expansion because its presence prevents that.”
On July 6, Qassem declared that the group would not comply with any appeals to give up its arsenal unless Israeli offensives on Lebanese territory are halted.
On the same day, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam disclosed that U.S. Special Envoy Tom Barrack is scheduled to arrive in Beirut the following week.
According to a news agency, Salam mentioned that Barrack had obtained his feedback—delivered via President Joseph Aoun—on a proposal Barrack had submitted concerning the terms of the ceasefire arrangement between Lebanon and Israel.
