403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Requests Release of Epstein Grand Jury Testimony
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump declared on Thursday that he requested Attorney General Pam Bondi to disclose Grand Jury testimony connected to the federal inquiry into disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
This statement followed shortly after a journal published a sensational article intensifying the curiosity about Trump’s links to Epstein.
This came after the Justice Department confirmed last week that Epstein died by suicide in 2019 and asserted there was no "client list."
The declaration has caused unrest within Trump's MAGA supporters, with influential figures demanding full disclosure of all government files concerning Epstein. However, Trump’s announcement appears to fall short of those expectations.
"Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval. This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!" Trump posted on social media.
Bondi, meanwhile, stated on X that the Justice Department is "ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts."
Earlier in February, Bondi mentioned in an interview that Epstein's client list was "sitting on my desk right now to review," a claim that sharply contradicts this month’s Justice Department assertion that no such document exists.
This statement followed shortly after a journal published a sensational article intensifying the curiosity about Trump’s links to Epstein.
This came after the Justice Department confirmed last week that Epstein died by suicide in 2019 and asserted there was no "client list."
The declaration has caused unrest within Trump's MAGA supporters, with influential figures demanding full disclosure of all government files concerning Epstein. However, Trump’s announcement appears to fall short of those expectations.
"Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval. This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!" Trump posted on social media.
Bondi, meanwhile, stated on X that the Justice Department is "ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts."
Earlier in February, Bondi mentioned in an interview that Epstein's client list was "sitting on my desk right now to review," a claim that sharply contradicts this month’s Justice Department assertion that no such document exists.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment