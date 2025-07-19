403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pope Leo Renews Plea for Gaza Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Condemning the “dramatic humanitarian situation in Gaza,” Pope Leo on Friday contacted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and restated his demand for an urgent truce in the blockaded Palestinian territory.
During their conversation, Leo “renewed his appeal for a revival of negotiations and the achievement of a ceasefire and an end to the war,” according to a release from the Vatican Press Office.
Additionally, the statement noted, Pope Leo "once again expressed his concern over the dramatic humanitarian situation of the population in Gaza, whose heartbreaking toll is being borne particularly by children, the elderly, and the sick."
The Pope also emphasized the critical need to safeguard religious sites.
On Thursday, Israeli troops struck the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza, the sole Catholic church in the enclave, resulting in three deaths and multiple injuries.
Throughout its protracted and deadly campaign in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military has targeted various religious landmarks, including the Gaza Baptist Church and the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrius—recognized as the most ancient church in Gaza and one of the oldest globally.
Since October 2023, the Holy Family Church has been a refuge for numerous displaced Christian and Muslim Palestinians amid Israel’s continuous assault.
During their conversation, Leo “renewed his appeal for a revival of negotiations and the achievement of a ceasefire and an end to the war,” according to a release from the Vatican Press Office.
Additionally, the statement noted, Pope Leo "once again expressed his concern over the dramatic humanitarian situation of the population in Gaza, whose heartbreaking toll is being borne particularly by children, the elderly, and the sick."
The Pope also emphasized the critical need to safeguard religious sites.
On Thursday, Israeli troops struck the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza, the sole Catholic church in the enclave, resulting in three deaths and multiple injuries.
Throughout its protracted and deadly campaign in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military has targeted various religious landmarks, including the Gaza Baptist Church and the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrius—recognized as the most ancient church in Gaza and one of the oldest globally.
Since October 2023, the Holy Family Church has been a refuge for numerous displaced Christian and Muslim Palestinians amid Israel’s continuous assault.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment