403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Lawmaker Proposes Cutting Israel’s Missile Defense Budget
(MENAFN) A well-known Republican legislator in the United States has proposed cutting $500 million in financial support for Israel’s missile shield, pointing to the burden of international assistance as the national deficit increases.
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene put forward the proposal on Thursday during discussions in the House of Representatives concerning the Department of Defense’s 2026 spending legislation.
Her proposed change aims to scale back the monetary support allocated to Israel.
“The United States, the American citizens, are $37 trillion in debt. Yet we're continuing to send hundreds of billions of dollars in foreign aid constantly to foreign countries. This has to end at some point,” stated Greene, who shares political affiliation with President Donald Trump.
“My amendment would strike $500 million in funding for nuclear-armed Israel's missile defense system, and it's important to emphasize it that way. Israel is a nuclear-armed nation, which is very capable of defending themselves, and they have been proving that so as we've watched on the world stage,” she added.
Greene pointed out that the U.S. offers Israel $3.8 billion in yearly assistance and that an additional $8.7 billion was approved in April 2024 through an emergency security bill.
In reference to recent military tensions involving Israeli actions against Iran, Greene said the United States used between 15% and 20% of its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile inventory to safeguard Israel, which came with a price tag exceeding $800 million.
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene put forward the proposal on Thursday during discussions in the House of Representatives concerning the Department of Defense’s 2026 spending legislation.
Her proposed change aims to scale back the monetary support allocated to Israel.
“The United States, the American citizens, are $37 trillion in debt. Yet we're continuing to send hundreds of billions of dollars in foreign aid constantly to foreign countries. This has to end at some point,” stated Greene, who shares political affiliation with President Donald Trump.
“My amendment would strike $500 million in funding for nuclear-armed Israel's missile defense system, and it's important to emphasize it that way. Israel is a nuclear-armed nation, which is very capable of defending themselves, and they have been proving that so as we've watched on the world stage,” she added.
Greene pointed out that the U.S. offers Israel $3.8 billion in yearly assistance and that an additional $8.7 billion was approved in April 2024 through an emergency security bill.
In reference to recent military tensions involving Israeli actions against Iran, Greene said the United States used between 15% and 20% of its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile inventory to safeguard Israel, which came with a price tag exceeding $800 million.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment