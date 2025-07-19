403
Trump Claims U.S. Averted India, Pakistan Escalation
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump stated that a minimum of five aircraft were brought down during the recent clashes between India and Pakistan in May, asserting it was the United States that ultimately “stopped the war” between the two nations possessing nuclear capabilities.
“Planes were being shot out of the air … I think five jets were shot down, actually,” Trump remarked during a dinner gathering with Republican legislators at the White House on Friday evening.
He did not clarify which side's aircraft were destroyed.
This marks the initial acknowledgment from the leader of a third-party country regarding the aircraft losses during the four-day standoff.
Pakistan has asserted that it took down six Indian jets, including three French-manufactured Rafales, amid aerial dogfights following India's nighttime cross-border bombing campaign on May 7.
General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Defense Staff for India, later acknowledged that some Indian aircraft had indeed been downed, although he refrained from giving specific figures.
"What is important (for India) is not the jet being down, but why they were down," Chauhan commented.
Trump described the conflict as “getting bigger and bigger,” but said it was ultimately “solved through trade.”
