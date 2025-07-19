Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Claims U.S. Averted India, Pakistan Escalation

Trump Claims U.S. Averted India, Pakistan Escalation


2025-07-19 02:49:25
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump stated that a minimum of five aircraft were brought down during the recent clashes between India and Pakistan in May, asserting it was the United States that ultimately “stopped the war” between the two nations possessing nuclear capabilities.

“Planes were being shot out of the air … I think five jets were shot down, actually,” Trump remarked during a dinner gathering with Republican legislators at the White House on Friday evening.

He did not clarify which side's aircraft were destroyed.

This marks the initial acknowledgment from the leader of a third-party country regarding the aircraft losses during the four-day standoff.

Pakistan has asserted that it took down six Indian jets, including three French-manufactured Rafales, amid aerial dogfights following India's nighttime cross-border bombing campaign on May 7.

General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Defense Staff for India, later acknowledged that some Indian aircraft had indeed been downed, although he refrained from giving specific figures.

"What is important (for India) is not the jet being down, but why they were down," Chauhan commented.

Trump described the conflict as “getting bigger and bigger,” but said it was ultimately “solved through trade.”

MENAFN19072025000045017167ID1109821631

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search