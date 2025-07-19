403
Türkiye, UK Advance Trade Ties
(MENAFN) Türkiye and the United Kingdom have "successfully" concluded the initial stage of negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), as announced in a statement issued Friday by the Turkish Trade Ministry.
According to the declaration, "The strategic economic cooperation between Türkiye and the UK is gaining new and strong momentum."
The statement highlighted that the discussions, conducted in Ankara and involving senior representatives from relevant institutions of both nations, were described as highly fruitful. Numerous essential matters were addressed to enhance the breadth of the FTA.
The revised agreement aims to introduce fresh reciprocal access to agricultural markets.
Additionally, the document emphasized that broad provisions will be incorporated to support a cooperative framework beneficial to both sides, particularly in the area of trade in services.
"In this context, possible opportunities in the field of financial services, including Islamic finance, will be explored, and service sectors in which our country is competitive, such as health services and audiovisual services, will be considered."
It further mentioned that collaborative efforts to encourage investments will be evaluated, the shared acknowledgment of geographically indicated products will be secured, and initiatives will be launched to increase awareness among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
