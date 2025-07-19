403
China, Pakistan Denounce Israeli Attacks in Syria
(MENAFN) China and Pakistan harshly criticized Israel’s latest aerial assaults on Syria, labeling them a "grave violation of international law," based on official declarations.
During a UN Security Council session on Thursday, Geng Shuang, China’s deputy permanent envoy to the United Nations, stated that Israel’s conduct amounts to a severe breach of international regulations, undermines Syria’s independence, safety, and geographical unity, and adds further complications to the country’s fragile peace efforts and political evolution.
"China unequivocally condemns these acts. We call on Israel to immediately cease its military strikes on Syria and withdraw from Syrian territory without delay," Geng declared.
Echoing this stance, Pakistan’s top representative to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmed, also denounced the Israeli attacks on Suwayda, Daraa, and central Damascus, in addition to the alleged repositioning of Israeli troops within the occupied Syrian Golan region.
"These acts represent a grave and deliberate escalation and are a flagrant violation of international law, the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," Ahmed asserted, per a statement released by Pakistan’s mission at the UN.
