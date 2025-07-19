403
Türkiye, Libya Sign New Pact
(MENAFN) Türkiye and Libya formalized a pact on Thursday aimed at enhancing collaboration in the sectors of mining, energy, and infrastructure.
A memorandum of understanding was endorsed by the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye (DEIK), the Türkiye-Libya Business Council, Libya’s National Mining Corporation, the General Authority for Exhibitions and Conferences in Libya, and Emaar Libya Holding Company.
The accord is also intended to expand mutual trade between the two nations across these three industries.
The agreement was signed by Murtaza Karanfil, head of the DEIK Türkiye-Libya Business Council, and Fouad Al-Awwam, chief executive officer of Emaar Libya Holding Company.
During his address, Karanfil highlighted the "long history" that underpins Türkiye's connection with Libya.
He emphasized that the deal was inked with Emaar Holding, which oversees "30 companies under its umbrella" and functions in a variety of sectors, notably in industry.
According to him, the group has made considerable investments and created commercial opportunities, especially in eastern and southern Libya.
"As Turkish businesspeople, although we have been working with all of Libya, the cooperation we will establish with Emaar Holding to develop relations with the eastern part of the country will provide us with a significant advantage."
