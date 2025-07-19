403
Car Plows Into Crowd in Hollywood
(MENAFN) No fewer than 30 individuals sustained injuries — seven of them in critical state — when an unknown automobile barreled into a gathering in Los Angeles in the early hours of Saturday, according to local media.
The incident happened at approximately 2 a.m. local time (0900GMT) near West Santa Monica Boulevard, an area recognized for its live music spots in East Hollywood, a news agency cited the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) as stating.
As reported by the fire department, "seven individuals were transported in critical condition," while six others incurred major injuries, and 10 were described as being in stable or moderate condition.
