Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Car Plows Into Crowd in Hollywood

Car Plows Into Crowd in Hollywood


2025-07-19 02:36:29
(MENAFN) No fewer than 30 individuals sustained injuries — seven of them in critical state — when an unknown automobile barreled into a gathering in Los Angeles in the early hours of Saturday, according to local media.

The incident happened at approximately 2 a.m. local time (0900GMT) near West Santa Monica Boulevard, an area recognized for its live music spots in East Hollywood, a news agency cited the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) as stating.

As reported by the fire department, "seven individuals were transported in critical condition," while six others incurred major injuries, and 10 were described as being in stable or moderate condition.

MENAFN19072025000045017167ID1109821626

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search