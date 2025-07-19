Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Germany's Crude Steel Output Suffers Decline

2025-07-19 02:29:25
(MENAFN) Germany’s output of crude steel fell sharply in the first six months of the year, primarily due to persistent economic fragility and "massive" pressure from foreign imports, according to figures shared by the German Steel Association on Friday.

Between January and June, crude steel manufacturing in Europe's top economy dipped by 12% compared to the same timeframe the previous year, reaching a total of 17.1 million metric tons.

"The ongoing economic weakness, combined with massive import pressure, is continuing to impact the steel industry in Germany," the association noted in a formal release.

The industry’s circumstances remain highly strained, the association further emphasized.

"The production slump in our industry demonstrates how dramatic the situation is for Germany as an industrial location.

Crude steel production is at the level seen during the financial market crisis in 2009," stated Kerstin Maria Rippel, managing director of the German Steel Association.

She pointed out that steel producers are being hit especially hard by sluggish internal demand from major client sectors like construction, machinery manufacturing, and car production.

