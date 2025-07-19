403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye's FNSS Unveils Upgraded Marine Assault Vehicle
(MENAFN) New armament setups for the Turkish manufacturer’s FNSS Zaha Marine Assault Vehicle (MAV), which is currently in use by the Turkish Armed Forces, will be displayed at the upcoming International Defense Industry Fair, also known as IDEF 2025.
This water-capable, armored combat platform functions as a bridge between naval and ground units, allowing for swift and secure movement of personnel with high maneuverability—especially beneficial in island operations or along remote shorelines.
In 2023, the company provided the CAKA remotely operated turret systems, integrating “12.7-milimeter machine guns” and “40-milimeter grenade launchers,” to the Turkish Navy.
Following this, FNSS developed the CAKA series into a full-fledged product lineup.
The CAKA 30/AT-O, a newly developed version within the range, will be presented together with the Zaha vehicle in Istanbul.
This variant is outfitted with a domestic “Canik Venom LR 30-milimeter automatic cannon” and includes two “Roketsan OMTAS anti-tank missiles.”
Moreover, FNSS will introduce the CAKA AT-K model — a turret design featuring a locally produced “CANIK M2 QCB 12.7-milimeter machine gun” alongside a pair of “Roketsan’s short-range anti-tank missile system, Karaok.”
This water-capable, armored combat platform functions as a bridge between naval and ground units, allowing for swift and secure movement of personnel with high maneuverability—especially beneficial in island operations or along remote shorelines.
In 2023, the company provided the CAKA remotely operated turret systems, integrating “12.7-milimeter machine guns” and “40-milimeter grenade launchers,” to the Turkish Navy.
Following this, FNSS developed the CAKA series into a full-fledged product lineup.
The CAKA 30/AT-O, a newly developed version within the range, will be presented together with the Zaha vehicle in Istanbul.
This variant is outfitted with a domestic “Canik Venom LR 30-milimeter automatic cannon” and includes two “Roketsan OMTAS anti-tank missiles.”
Moreover, FNSS will introduce the CAKA AT-K model — a turret design featuring a locally produced “CANIK M2 QCB 12.7-milimeter machine gun” alongside a pair of “Roketsan’s short-range anti-tank missile system, Karaok.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment