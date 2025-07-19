Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Plant-Based Meat Market In Switzerland Set To Grow To CHF361 Million By 2030


2025-07-19 02:08:15
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland's market for plant-based meat alternatives has a potential value of around CHF242 million ($302 million) this year, according to recent estimates from data platform Statista. This content was published on July 19, 2025 - 12:01 1 minute Keystone-SDA
The market is set to keep growing, with forecasts suggesting it could reach CHF361 million by 2030. That would mean annual growth of around 10%.

However, vegetarian and vegan sausages and steaks are likely to remain a niche market. For context, overall food sales in Switzerland currently stand at nearly CHF39 billion. Of that, meat is the biggest category, accounting for around CHF7.5 billion.

