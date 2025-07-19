Plant-Based Meat Market In Switzerland Set To Grow To CHF361 Million By 2030
242 Millionen Franken Umsatzpotenzial für Fleischersatz
The market is set to keep growing, with forecasts suggesting it could reach CHF361 million by 2030. That would mean annual growth of around 10%.
However, vegetarian and vegan sausages and steaks are likely to remain a niche market. For context, overall food sales in Switzerland currently stand at nearly CHF39 billion. Of that, meat is the biggest category, accounting for around CHF7.5 billion.More More 'The meat industry is our main competitor'
