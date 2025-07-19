China Defends Its Role In The Region And Responds To Criticism From The US Ambassador To Panama -
One of the main points addressed in the statement was the accusation of alleged Chinese interference in the Panama Canal. The embassy emphasized that the Canal“is and will continue to be Panama's” and asserted that China fully respects its sovereignty and neutrality. It also recalled that President José Raúl Mulino himself has repeatedly denied any malign Chinese influence in the country. The statement also criticizes the fact that it was the United States that once attempted to control the Canal and now, according to the statement,“intends to use it as a 'free passage' and even 'recover' it.”
Belt and Road Defense
Another of the US ambassador's remarks indicated that the Belt and Road Initiative“is not good for Panama or the hemisphere.” In response, China defended cooperation within this project, calling it fruitful and beneficial for more than 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Colombia and Ecuador.“The countries are voting with their feet,” the statement stated, referring to the voluntarily signed agreements.
“Predatory Lending” Investments and Accusations
The spokesperson also rejected statements accusing China of offering“predatory loans” to countries in the region. He affirmed that Chinese investments follow principles of mutual respect, shared benefits, and open cooperation. He noted that they have contributed to economic development and local well-being, generating real opportunities in different regions of the world.
Cyberattack Accusations
Finally, the statement addressed accusations of cyberattacks and espionage, noting that“everyone knows that the United States is the world's largest source of cyberattacks and the empire of hackers.” The embassy accused Washington of conducting eavesdropping and mass surveillance in the region for years and called its criticism a clear case of“a thief judges by his status.” The statement marks a new chapter in the growing diplomatic tension between the two powers in Latin America, where both countries are vying for economic and political influence.
