A Decisive Day In The Future For Saúl Méndez's Asylum At The Bolivian Embassy

This information comes two days after the Minister of Labor and Workforce Development, Jackeline Muñoz, requested the dissolution of Suntracs. The Minister of Labor and Workforce Development revealed on the afternoon of July 17 that Suntracs had“deviated” from its original purpose of defending workers' rights. Muñoz explained to reporters at a press conference that the request for dissolution is based on a“legal” and“technical” analysis based on the Labor Code and seeks to“protect the interests” of the workers. “Under the guise of a union organization, repeated acts of extortion, violence, fraud, abuse of power, and misuse of resources have been committed,” Muñoz said.
Mitradel Files Suit for the Dissolution of Suntracs
The Minister of Labor and Workforce Development, Jackeline Muñoz pictured above, announced on the afternoon of Thursday, July 17, that she has filed a lawsuit seeking the dissolution of the National Union of Construction and Related Workers (Suntracs). “This decision is the result of a rigorous legal and technical analysis, based on current labor legislation and in defense of the general interest of the country's workers,” she said.
