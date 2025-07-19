Italian Firms Eager To Invest In Egypt Across Multiple Sectors: Italian Ambassador - Dailynewsegypt
El-Khatib stressed that the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade attaches great importance to creating an attractive investment climate and offering facilitation measures for Italian investors. He noted that a comprehensive action plan is being implemented to unlock new avenues for Italian investment. This includes engaging with the Italian business community to showcase cooperation opportunities, streamlining investment procedures, and providing full support.
The minister added that these efforts come at a time when Egypt is extending unprecedented support to the private sector and encouraging foreign companies to expand their investments in the Egyptian market. He pointed out that the state has enacted a series of economic reforms in recent years aimed at improving the business environment, simplifying customs procedures, and reducing clearance times to further facilitate investment.
El-Khatib also highlighted several sectors of mutual interest that offer promising opportunities for collaboration, including the green economy, water desalination, recycling, and key priority industries.
For his part, Ambassador Michele Quaroni expressed Italy's appreciation for the Egyptian government's efforts to enhance the investment climate. He affirmed that continued coordination with the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade would pave the way for deeper cooperation and open new opportunities for Italian investors, particularly in sectors that align with Italy's priorities.
Quaroni noted that many Italian companies are keen to invest in Egypt across various fields, praised the Ministry's commitment to supporting existing Italian businesses operating in the country, and expressed interest in exploring the possibility of organising a promotional visit to Italy to present recent developments in Egypt's business environment and investment opportunities.
