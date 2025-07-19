Electricity Minister Follows Up On Power Supply Progress For New Delta Projects - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker held a follow-up meeting to review the progress of electricity supply projects supporting agricultural development and land reclamation within the framework of the Mostakbal Misr for Sustainable Development initiative.

During the meeting, Shaker reviewed project timelines, scheduled delivery dates, and progress rates at each site, noting the alignment between planned schedules and actual execution. The discussion also covered the status of equipment manufacturing, transportation, and installation.

Coordination was a key topic, particularly regarding the completion of electrical works, energising certain substations, and synchronising these efforts with agricultural development schedules-especially planting seasons.

The meeting further addressed the construction of distribution networks and installation of transmission lines across various voltage levels, with particular attention to ensuring power supply for distribution panels serving irrigation pump stations. Special focus was given to the northern supply point at the Hammam pump stations.

Participants underlined the importance of adhering to project timelines and providing temporary power sources to meet immediate demands until transformer stations are fully completed and integrated into the national grid. These measures form part of a broader strategy to guarantee reliable electricity supply, implement sustainable energy solutions, maintain grid stability, and improve power quality.

Shaker directed that the current action plan be revised to reflect the critical need for a stable and continuous power supply. He called for accelerating the implementation of several transformer stations and highlighted the importance of close coordination among all stakeholders. To expedite technical work, he urged increasing work shifts and intensifying efforts related to tower installations along transmission line routes.

The Minister stressed the need to overcome any obstacles, reaffirming the priority of completing projects and starting operations as scheduled, given their central role in supporting agricultural development initiatives. He also confirmed readiness to supply electricity from nearby sources to ensure the timely start of production across all projects.

Shaker emphasised that meeting deadlines is integral to the state's sustainable development strategy and vision to create integrated agricultural, industrial, and urban communities. He reiterated the Ministry's commitment to ensuring reliable electricity access for all sectors, with a special focus on supporting land reclamation and agricultural projects to boost self-sufficiency in strategic crops.

He also highlighted the need to enhance energy system efficiency and implement both urgent and long-term solutions to stabilise the national grid and improve service quality. This includes expanding renewable energy use, optimising the performance of power generation stations, and securing adequate electricity supplies for new projects, particularly those linked to land reclamation, agro-industrial development, and greenhouse farming under the Mostakbal Misr initiative.

Shaker concluded by stressing that providing reliable electricity across all sectors is a cornerstone of sustainable development, essential for driving economic growth, attracting investment, and supporting the state's broader plans for industrial and agricultural expansion.