MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Alaa Farouk, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, announced that the Board of Directors of the National Veal Project has approved new funding worth EGP 149.8m to support 107 smallscale farmers and young graduates, covering a total of 2,140 heads of livestock.

The Minister noted that this brings the total financing provided to the project so far to more than EGP 9.715bn, benefiting around 44,900 individuals. The funds have supported the rearing and fattening of over 520,000 heads of cattle, including calves for meat production and highyield dairy heifers, with the aim of increasing the availability of meat and dairy products in the local market.

Farouk emphasised that the initiative aligns with the“Decent Life” programme launched by President Abdel Fattah ElSisi, which seeks to develop rural communities and improve the living standards of smallscale farmers and breeders. He stressed the project's role in providing red meat at fair prices to consumers and producers alike, as well as in maintaining market price stability for livestock, red meat, and dairy products.

To ensure proper implementation, specialised field committees have been formed from the Livestock and Poultry Development Sector and the General Authority for Veterinary Services, in coordination with agricultural and veterinary directorates across all governorates. These committees provide beneficiaries with technical, veterinary, and healthcare support and work to resolve any challenges encountered on the ground.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture Mostafa ElSayyad highlighted that the Ministry, along with the Agricultural Bank of Egypt and the National Bank of Egypt, conducts onsite inspections to verify the suitability of breeding and shelter facilities before funding is approved. Once the livestock are distributed, they are insured through the Livestock Insurance Fund at discounted rates, enabling beneficiaries to access additional support services.

Tarek Suleiman, Head of the Livestock and Poultry Development Sector, added that those wishing to join the Baladi Veal National Project can apply through their nearest agricultural department or any branch of the Agricultural Bank of Egypt or the National Bank of Egypt nationwide. Alternatively, they can directly contact the Livestock and Poultry Development Sector for guidance and support.