Gleim Aviation Demonstrates Groundbreaking Training Technologies At EAA Airventure Oshkosh 2025

Gainesville, Fl., July 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visit Gleim Aviation at Hangar A, Booth 1104

Press Conference: Monday, July 21, 2025, 1:30 p.m. CDT at EAA Press HQ

Gleim Aviation , the trusted leader in aviation education, is redefining the future of pilot training. From July 21–27, at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025, flight training professionals, pilots, and aviation enthusiasts are invited to Hangar A, Booth 1104, to experience live demonstrations of innovative solutions designed to get pilots in the air-faster, more prepared, and safer.

Spotlight on Innovation: Shaping the Future of Flight Training

At this year's show, Gleim Aviation is showcasing a suite of new tools created to overcome aviation's biggest training challenges and deliver consistent, high-quality results:



Gleim Digital Pilot ExaminerTM (Gleim DPE):

This groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind, new product brings authentic checkride preparation home. Using artificial intelligence and industry-leading training materials, Gleim DPE, powered by Call Simulator, replicates real-world oral exam scenarios and provides instant, personalized coaching--building true exam readiness and confidence.

Career Pilot Training Logbook:

Developed in partnership with flight training expert Jason Blair, this next-generation logbook sets a new benchmark for accuracy and reliability. With FAA-verified templates, robust endorsement options, and smart checklist-- it supports CFIs, flight schools, and pilots by helping them reduce costly errors and delays.

Gleim FE-BATD Now with X-Plane 12 :

Take command of Gleim Aviation's FAA-approved Basic Aviation Training Device (BATD) now powered by X-Plane 12. Students can log actual hours at over 14,000 worldwide virtual airports-maximizing efficiency and preparedness regardless of weather or scheduling obstacles. Cross-Check for Part 61 & 141 :

New for 2025, Cross-Check gives instructors real-time insight into student progress, eliminates guesswork, and ensures every lesson counts. This powerful, free system provides instructors and educators with insight into how their students' learning is progressing, allowing them to provide bespoke and specific tutelage before a flight lesson.

“Gleim's mission is to anticipate industry training challenges and deliver powerful, practical tools to overcome them-so pilots spend less time worrying and more time flying,” said Garrett Gleim , President, Gleim Aviation.“At Oshkosh, we're not simply showcasing products, we're unveiling solutions that redefine aviation training from the ground up. Our vision is clear: empower learners, elevate safety, and reshape how aviation education delivers results.”

Engage, Experience, and Elevate Your Training

The Gleim Aviation team will be providing giveaways, live demonstrations, hands-on previews, and expert guidance throughout the show.

Join Gleim Aviation at EAA Press HQ on Monday, July 21 at 1:30 p.m. CDT Ryan Jeff, Part 141 Chief Instructor, Gleim Aviation, will provide an inside look at these innovations and discuss how Gleim is driving progress in aviation education training.

Join Vicky Benzing , pilot, aerobatic performer, and air racer at the Gleim Aviation booth on Saturday, July 26, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. CDT. Vicky, a Gleim trained pilot, will be signing autographed photos.

Gleim Aviation – We Get You in The Air.

About Gleim Aviation:

Gleim was founded in 1974 by Dr. Irvin N. Gleim to help accounting students pass the CPA Exam. Based on its tremendous success, Dr. Gleim pivoted to his expertise in aviation, and with his desire to make pilot training more accessible, he developed Gleim Aviation, which set the standard for aviation education. The company's dedication to safety, professionalism, and excellence is evident in its extensive range of pilot training books, test prep materials, and online courses. These resources have helped pilots nationwide achieve success in their FAA knowledge and practical flight tests, making Gleim Aviation an industry leader. For more information, visit

