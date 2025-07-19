Earnmining Expands Global Reach With New App Delivering Free Bitcoin Cloud Mining At Your Fingertips

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Revolutionary Cloud Mining App Unlocks Passive Crypto Income Without Hardware, Technical Expertise or Hidden Fees

Los Angeles, California, July 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarnMining , a leader in decentralized cloud-based crypto mining, officially launched its free, secure and incredibly efficient mobile app-bringing free cloud mining services to users in more than 180 countries. The new mobile-first platform removes traditional mining challenges and allows everyone the opportunity to earn passive income mining cryptocurrencies right from their smartphone.







Whether you are a newcomer to the world of crypto or a seasoned investor, EarnMining presents a highly accessible, risk-free opportunity to enter into the increasingly popular space of digital asset mining. Adding to the excitement, as part of the global launch, all new users will receive $15 in free mining credit, which will allow them to immediately take advantage of the earning opportunity without any initial investment.

How to Start Mining Crypto in Less Than 60 Seconds

Getting started with EarnMining is refreshingly simple and takes only a few quick steps:

1. Create a Free Account

Sign up through in under a minute. Upon successful registration, new users receive a $15 welcome bonus to start mining immediately.

2. Choose a Flexible Mining Plan

EarnMining offers a variety of customizable mining packages tailored to short-term testing or long-term passive income strategies. Whether you're exploring or scaling, there's a plan to match your goals.

3. Fund Your Wallet (Optional)

While the free bonus is enough to start, users can choose to top up their balance using BTC, ETH, USDT (TRC20/ERC20), XRP, LTC, BCH, DOGE, or SOL. All transactions are encrypted and processed with maximum efficiency.

4. Start Earning Instantly

Once funded or activated with a bonus, the mining process begins immediately in the background. No downloads, no configurations-just real-time mining through your device.

5. Withdraw or Compound Profits

Users can monitor daily mining rewards via the in-app dashboard. Once the balance reaches $100, withdrawals can be made in crypto, or profits can be reinvested to scale mining output and returns.

Mobile-First Design with a Seamless User Experience

EarnMining is built on an AWS cloud architecture, which is secure and powerful. The application is also developed using web technology that is fast and reliable on Android and iOS devices. The modern interface and simple layout allows users to manage and view mining operations, earn income, monitor the performance of contracts, reinvest and other actions-all from an app in the palm of their hand!

Even users with little or no previous exposure to crypto can use the app interface easily. With options that use one-tap access, and automatic processes, EarnMining takes mining to a level of ease that makes it as simple as using a social media app.

Enterprise-Grade Security with Uninterrupted Data Protection

Security is at the heart of everything EarnMining does. The platform employs Cloudflare® DDoS protection , McAfee® security infrastructure , end-to-end encryption , and multi-layer firewalls to protect both user data and digital assets.

“From login to payout, every action on our platform is secured with the highest industry standards,” the company added.“We believe that trust and transparency are non-negotiable in today's digital economy.”

Stable Earnings via USD-Pegged Contracts

Unlike conventional crypto mining models that rise and fall with the market, EarnMining's contracts are all pegged to the U.S. Dollar, providing stability not typically seen in the crypto market. Users deposit crypto at the market rate, mine assets based on their USD value, and receive daily earnings unaffected by crypto volatility.

A Global Mining Movement with Over 6 Million Users

EarnMining has established a healthy global user base of over 6 million registered users in just a few short years in 180+ countries around the world. From freelancers in Asia to retirees in Europe, it has allowed a whole new generation of crypto miners to gain financial independence from the comfort of their own home.

About EarnMining

EarnMining is a cloud mining platform that leverages blockchain technology and allows for easy access to Bitcoin and altcoin mining with secure and decentralized infrastructure. EarnMining is aimed at global accessibility without the investment of physical mining rigs, high costs, or technical challenges, allowing individuals to earn passive income from crypto easier than ever before.

Official Website :

App Download : /xml/index.html#/app

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice, financial guidance, or recommendations for transactions. Cryptocurrency mining and staking carry market volatility, regulatory uncertainty, and technical risks that can lead to financial loss. Investors should perform thorough due diligence and seek independent financial or legal advice before making any decisions.





