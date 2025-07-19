Pakistani Aircraft Secure 2 Global Awards At RIAT 2025 Airshow

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Islamabad: Fighter jets of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) secured two global awards at the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) 2025 held in Britain, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani military, said in a statement on Saturday.

PAF's state of the art JF-17 Thunder Block-III, making its maiden appearance at the airshow, was awarded the "Spirit of the Meet" trophy, the ISPR statement said, adding that the award signifies the technological brilliance and operational capability of the JF-17 program, while also showcasing Pakistan's growing aerospace excellence on global stage.

Meanwhile, PAF C-130H Hercules secured the distinguished "Concours d'Elegance" trophy for the best-maintained and most aesthetically presented aircraft at RIAT 2025, the ISPR said.

The ISPR said that PAF's outstanding performance at RIAT 2025 not only cements its standing among leading global air forces, but also serves as a source of immense pride for the entire Pakistani nation.