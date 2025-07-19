The United States Welcomes The Signing Of A Declaration Of Principles Between The Government Of The Democratic Republic Of The Congo And Representatives Of Congo River Alliance/March 23 Movement, Facilitated By The State Of Qatar

The United States welcomes the signing of a Declaration of Principles between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and representatives of Congo River Alliance/March 23 Movement, facilitated by the State of Qatar, and observed by the United States. We commend the Parties for taking this meaningful step toward advancing lasting peace and stability in the Great Lakes region.

We express our sincere gratitude to the State of Qatar for its critical role in facilitating this process. Qatar’s leadership and dedication to fostering dialogue between the DRC and M23 have been instrumental in supporting a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

This achievement builds upon the Peace Agreement signed between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda on June 27, 2025, in Washington, D.C., and complements the broader efforts to advance durable peace and prosperity in the region.

The United States encourages the parties to uphold their commitments under the Declaration of Principles and continue discussions required to reach a full peace agreement. The United States remains committed to driving progress toward a peace in eastern DRC that results in the restoration of DRC authority and inclusive governance that allows for the people of the region to return home and realize a more prosperous future.