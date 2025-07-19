Jawzjan: Man Dies In Road Accident
SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): A man died in a traffic accident in the capital of northern Jawzjan province on Saturday.
Police spokesman Abdul Sattar Halimi told Pajhwok Afghan News the incident took place after a Mazda-type vehicle collided with a Passo on the Jawzjan-Sar-i-Pul highway in Shiberghan city this morning.
He said a man lost his life in the collision.
He linked the incident with reckless driving.
