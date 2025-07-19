Houzeo Unveils New Search Filters On Its Mobile App For Quicker Home Searches In Missouri

Find your dream home faster with Houzeo's Quick Filters – the easiest way to search homes for sale in Missouri!

New map-based filters let Missouri buyers search for new homes in Kansas City or find investment opportunities in Joplin without stepping out of their homes.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Houzeo, America's Real Estate Super App, brings its new Intuitive Filters feature to Missouri. Built for today's dynamic market, this feature helps buyers become smart in their home search, using just their phones.Intuitive Filters helps Missouri buyers effectively manage their home search through interactive tabs such as Hot, New Construction, 3D Tour, Open House, etc. Whether a retiree is looking for investment opportunities in the St. Louis real estate market or checking out new properties in Kansas City, Houzeo will bring forth the relevant homes instantly. The launch of this exciting Intuitive Filters feature makes Houzeo one of the best home buying apps of 2025.Key Benefits for Users:1. One-Tap Search: Select from preset map filters like Price Cuts, No HOA, Open House, or 3D Tours to instantly update the search results.2. Hot Properties: Explore popular Missouri homes for sale , determined by actual engagement in the form of enquiries, showings scheduled, and offers made.3. Parallel Multi-Filters: Choose multiple filters and explore properties matching very specific needs. Like, buyers can select homes for sale in Florissant with scheduled open houses and reduced prices.4. New Listings: Properties that have come on the market in the last 72 hours get shown here, helping buyers stay ahead of the market.Houzeo came up with a high-tech, user-based feature in the form of Intuitive Filters to give instant location-based results in a single click. Home buyers in Missouri get access to a system that is smart, fast, and delivers what the buyers want, all at their fingertips.Houzeo's mobile app makes home buying seamless from start to end. With over 2.7 million listings nationwide and thousands in Missouri, buyers can save favorites, schedule tours, connect with agents, and submit offers-all on Houzeo, one of the best home-buying apps.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

Jai Chavan

Houzeo Corp.

+1 844-448-0110

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.