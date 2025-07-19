Forced Famine Grips Gaza, Salt And Water Cannot Sustain Life

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Gaza has passed the breaking point. Systematic starvation is underway. Join DAG urgent webinar on July 20, 12 noon EST to hear first hand accounts from Gaza.

- Senator Van HollenWASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gaza has passed the breaking point. A deliberate, systematic starvation campaign is underway, and the medical consequences are devastating. Doctors Against Genocide issues an emergency appeal for immediate global action as reports flood in from all over Gaza, where families, entire communities are surviving on nothing but salt and water.At Al-Nasser Medical Complex and across Gaza, patients are collapsing in droves, suffering from severe exhaustion, muscle wasting, and signs of organ failure. These are not rare cases; this is widespread, this is mass murder live-streamed.Desperate questions are coming in: Can salt and water keep us alive?Day 0–3: The body survives on glycogen. You may feel okay.Day 3–10: Critical: Malnutrition sets in. Weakness, confusion, and collapse begin.Day 10+: Very Dangerous: Irreversible damage. Muscle and organ failure. Death is imminent.Salt and water can hydrate. They cannot nourish. Without food, the body dies.This Is a Medical Catastrophe.Children are fading before their parents' eyes. Mothers cannot produce milk. Hospitals are overwhelmed and under siege.“The limited stock of intravenous fluids in our hospitals is no longer sufficient to treat the waves of starving individuals arriving at emergency units - from infants to the elderly, they are collapsing from pure exhaustion and hunger”. - Nasser Medical Complex StaffURGENT CALL TO ACTIONWe need to let the food in, now. Hundreds of thousands are starving while tons of life-saving food sit just across the border, blocked from reaching those in desperate need.JOIN AN URGENT WEBINARHear directly from doctors in Gaza about the unfolding famine and what the world must do now.🗓 Date: July 20th. at 12 PM EST.🔗 Register here:We Need Life-Saving Knowledge NowIf any physicians, medical institutions, or survival experts have scientifically grounded guidance on how to mitigate the effects of prolonged starvation with only water and salt available, we ask you to share it urgently and publicly. We are compiling resources to inform both medical teams on the ground and the affected people in Gaza.Every hour of delay costs lives. Open the crossings. Let the food in.“Trump is using US taxpayer $$ to fund a private mercenary group that's led to hundreds of starving people being shot dead-all part of a sick scheme to drive Palestinians out of Gaza.” - Senator Van Hollen on X.This is cruelty in its purest form: deliberately starving a trapped population and leaving them with nothing but salt and water is inhumane, and is a calculated act of extermination.📧 Send verified protocols or research to:...Doctors Against GenocideIn solidarity with the frontline medical teams at Al-Nasser and across Gaza.

Dr. Karameh Kuemmerle

Doctors Against Genocide

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.