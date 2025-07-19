NHRC Plans 2-Day Camp Sitting In Bhubaneswar Starting July 21

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Complaints on crimes against women and children and attacks on journalists are expected to top the agenda as the NHRC gears up to hold a two-day Camp Sitting in Bhubaneswar on July 21 and 22, an official said on Saturday

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairperson Justice V. Ramasubramanian will lead his team to hear the cases of alleged human rights violations from 10 a.m. at State Guest House Unit 5 in Keshari Nagar.

Other rights panel functionaries at the sitting include members Justice (Dr) Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi, Vijaya Bharathi Sayani and Priyank Kanoongo.

NHRC Secretary General Bharat Lal, Registrar (Law)Joginder Singh and other senior officers will also be attending the Camp Sitting and open hearing.

Besides hearing cases, the Camp Sitting aims to sensitise officers about human rights by delivering speedy justice to victims of rights violations.

The Commission will also interact with the representatives of civil society organisations, NGOs and Human Rights Defenders (HRDs).

The State authorities and the complainants have been asked to remain present at the hearing of these cases to facilitate on-the-spot deliberations and decisions.

The cases to be taken up include attacks on journalists, HRDs and their families; crimes against women; crimes against children including under the POCSO Act; death due to snake bites and lack of medical support; flooding issues faced by over five families in Bhadrak, Kendrapada and other costal districts; human rights violations due to witchcraft and sorcery accusation, and trafficking of girl child during Covid-19 period.

After the hearing of the cases, the Commission will meet with the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and other senior officers of the state to deliberate on issues pertaining to the promotion and protection of human rights, said a statement.

On July 22, the Commission will meet representatives of civil society organisations, NGOs and HRDs.“Thereafter, a media briefing will be held about the outcome of the camp sitting to have a wider dissemination of information on the human rights issues in the State and the actions taken by the NHRC,” said the official statement.

Since 2007, the NHRC has been holding camp sittings across the country. The Commission has held camp sittings in various states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Odisha, Gujarat, Assam, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Andaman and Nicobar, Nagaland, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.