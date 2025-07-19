SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates BGSF, EPIX, BLBX, PBBK On Behalf Of Shareholders
BGSF, Inc.'s (NYSE: BGSF)'s sale of its Professional Division to INSPYR Solutions for $99 million. If you are a BGSF shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX)'s sale to XenoTherapeutics, Inc. If you are an ESSA shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .
Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX)'s merger with REalloys Inc. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Blackbox shareholders will own approximately 7.3% of the combined company. If you are a Blackboxstocks shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .
PB Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBBK)'s sale to Norwood Financial Corp. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, PB Bankshares' shareholders will have the option to elect to receive either 0.7850 shares of Norwood common stock or $19.75 in cash for each common share of PB Bankshares they own. If you are a PB Bankshares shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email ... or ... .
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
One World Trade Center
85th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 763-0060
...
...
