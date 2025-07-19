Mamata Banerjee Is 'Worried' For 'Brother' SRK After He Suffers Muscle Injury
Mamta took to her X, formerly Twitter, and penned a note for her“brother” Shah Rukh Khan. She wrote,“Reports regarding my brother Shah Rukh Khan sustaining muscular injuries during shooting make me worried. Wish him speedy recovery. @iamsrk (sic)”.
The actor, who was last seen in 'Dunki', was rushed to the USA for treatment. He left the shoot of 'King' mid-way, and is reported to have taken a month-long break from the film's shoot.
King Khan is not new to injuries, and has practically worked through pain and injuries. In December 2001, SRK had suffered a spinal injury while performing an action sequence for a special appearance in Krishna Vamsi's Shakti: The Power. He was subsequently diagnosed with a prolapsed disc, and attempted multiple alternative therapies.
None of these provided a permanent solution to the injury, which caused him severe pain while shooting several of his films. In 2003, his condition worsened, and he had to undergo anterior cervical discectomy and fusion surgery at Wellington Hospital in London.
Meanwhile, Mamata and SRK share a good rapport, as King Khan also owns the IPL franchise of Kolkata Knight Riders with its home turf being the state capital Kolkata.
Kolkata Knight Riders are the only team besides Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians to win multiple IPL titles.
While CSK and MI have 5 IPL titles each, KKR has won the title thrice. Led by Gautam Gambhir, KKR won the IPL in 2012 and 2014 while Shreyas Iyer orchestrated their third title win in 2024. They also finished runners-up in 2021, losing to CSK.
