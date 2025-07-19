MP BJP Chief Khandelwal Urges Party Workers To Become Bridge Between People And Govt
Addressing the party workers on his first visit to Jabalpur after being elected as new State BJP President, Khandelwal also said that the conduct of each BJP workers should be respectful, and they must follow the guidelines of the party.
"Jabalpur is the cultural capital of Madhya Pradesh, and when I am here today, I would urge each BJP worker to work for the welfare of the common people. Your act should earn respect for the party and for yourself," he added.
Before addressing the BJP workers in the state, Khandelwal, who accompanied former State BJP Chief and State Public Works Department Minister Rakesh Singh, offered floral tribute at the statue of Subhas Chandra Bose.
"Netaji's life is the symbol of patriotism, sacrifices and inspiration," he said.
Upon reaching Jabalpur, which is known as "Sanskar Dhani", Khandelwal was received with a rousing welcome from the BJP district workers and leaders.
Later, he participated in a roadshow that covered a long route to in the city.
Betul MLA Hemant Khandelwal was elected as the new State BJP President unopposed on July 2, replacing Khajuraho MP V.D. Sharma, who led the state party unit for more than five years.
Since then, he has been visiting every part of the state to meet party workers.
While speaking to the party workers in the state, Khandelwal would mention the same line -- "Stay disciplined. Those deviating from the party line will be in trouble," he said in his first public address after getting elected as the State BJP Chief on July 2.
He also encouraged the BJP workers, reiterating, "I don't possess any special or additional qualification. I'm a common worker like you all. You think about people, the party will think about you."
He had made a similar statement during his visit to Gwalior two days ago, and now in Jabalpur on Saturday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment