Syrian Interim Leader Calls For Unity As Nationwide Ceasefire Takes Effect

MENAFN - IANS) Damascus, July 19 (IANS) Syrian interim leader Ahmad al-Sharaa on Saturday blamed retaliatory attacks by "outlawed" armed groups in the province of Sweida and Israeli airstrikes for pushing the country into a dangerous stage, calling for national unity and reconciliation in the war-torn country.

In a televised address, al-Sharaa said the withdrawal of state forces from parts of the southern province of Sweida created a security vacuum that allowed local armed Druze factions to launch revenge attacks against Bedouin groups. These assaults, he said, were accompanied by grave human rights violations and prompted other tribal groups to mobilise in defence of their besieged kin, Xinhua news agency reported.

He accused Israel of reigniting tensions by carrying out "blatant airstrikes" in southern Syria and against government facilities in Damascus, warning that such actions had "pushed the country into a dangerous stage that threatens its stability."

Al-Sharaa also criticised the view of "narrow interests" of certain individuals in Sweida and condemned the use of the province by internal and external forces as a platform for regional conflicts. "This only deepens the crisis and does not serve the interests of Syrians," he said.

Addressing the broader political context, the Syrian leader praised the recent US-brokered ceasefire agreement between Syria and Israel, announced at dawn Saturday, calling it a "vital step toward ending the bloodshed." He expressed gratitude for Washington's support and welcomed the roles played by Arab countries and Turkey in facilitating the truce.

The Syrian authorities on Saturday declared an immediate and comprehensive nationwide ceasefire.

In a statement issued Saturday morning, the Syrian authorities said the truce aimed to preserve national unity and ensure the safety of civilians amid "critical circumstances," describing the move as a national and humanitarian obligation.

The authorities called on all parties to cease hostilities and ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid.

It vowed to restore state control of the Sweida province, facilitate the return of displaced civilians, and re-establish law and order, warning that any violation of the ceasefire would be treated as a breach of national sovereignty, subject to legal consequences.

The announcement came just hours after US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack revealed the truce on X, stating that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Syrian interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa had agreed to a cessation of hostilities, brokered by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The deal is also backed by regional players, including Turkey, Jordan and Syria's other neighbours.

The ceasefire deal followed six days of fierce sectarian clashes in Sweida, which left hundreds dead and triggered fears of a broader regional escalation.

In the televised address, al-Sharaa reiterated the government's commitment to protecting all minorities and prosecuting all violators regardless of affiliation. "We disavow all crimes and violations committed, whether from within or outside Sweida," he added.

Al-Sharaa concluded by affirming Syria's unity and sovereignty: "Syria is not a testing ground for partition projects, secession or sectarian incitement. It is time we return to a national foundation capable of building a stable future."