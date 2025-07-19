Woman Claims 'Married' Boss Made Her 'Work Life A Mess' After She Refused His 'Indirect Proposal'

MENAFN - Live Mint) An Indian tech professional has alleged that her European manager began targeting her at work after she turned down his romantic interest. In a Reddit post that has now gone viral, the woman claimed the married boss started delaying her salary and micromanaging her, turning her professional life“a mess.”

“Boss caught feelings, I didn't reciprocate - now my work life is a mess,” she wrote.

The techie, who works remotely for a small company with just 10 employees, said the manager had confessed his feelings earlier this year during a one-on-one video call. After she did not return the sentiment, he allegedly began“throwing tantrums” and acting unprofessionally.

“He also seems jealous or uncomfortable when I speak to other male colleagues, even though he pretends not to care. He checks in on me randomly when I'm offline, asking if I'm okay or need anything. There's this weird emotional undercurrent, and it's honestly draining,” she added.

According to her, things worsened when he began delaying her pay, assigning her tasks outside her job role, and even accusing her in public of not following processes.“It feels like he's using work to express his hurt or resentment,” she noted. Despite the toxic work environment, she said she is unable to switch jobs at the moment as her current role allows her more time with her family.

Screengrab from the Reddit post.

The post has sparked strong reactions online. One user pointed out,“This matches perfectly with the scenarios they show in POSH training.” Another commented,“The best thing for you would perhaps be preparing to leave. Since he is your boss, even POSH will not be taken seriously because HRs work for companies, not employees. Start preparing and switch if possible.”

Responding to a comment, the original poster revealed,“There is no HR, he does HR work, small company of 10.”

Many urged her to leave the company.“Pick up your stuff and leave the company. It will become more toxic than ever, protect your mental wellbeing,” one person advised.

Another user added,“Get out while you still have some mental balance. Talk to him 1:1 and tell him he is being immature. If things don't improve, leave.”

Some users also shared their own experiences.“Okay. I've been in this situation. I confronted her and then the games in meetings and lies started. You're not at fault. Till you find something else, stick to your work. Avoid unnecessary chats and build alliances that show why you're valuable to the company.”