Shivakumar's Convoy Vehicle Overturns On Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, 4 Injured


2025-07-19 10:10:17
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A vehicle in the convoy of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday overturned on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway near Mandya district on Saturday, reported ANI.

The report added that two police personnel were injured in the incident.

The officials added that Shivakumar was following the escort vehicle in his own car when the incident happened, but he was unharmed.

According to the details, the incident took place near Goudahalli-T.M. Hosur when the escort vehicle struck a divider and overturned while escorting DK Shivakumar. He was returning to Bengaluru after attending a Sadhana conference in Mysore.

The two personnel sustained minor injuries and were immediately shifted to a hospital in Mysore for treatment, the officials further said.

DK Shivakumar resumed his journey to Bengaluru later and no disruption was reported in his travel schedule.

Following the incident, both the police and emergency services quickly arrived at the scene and cleared the area to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on the expressway. A probe has been initiated into the incident.

With agency inputs.

More to come...

