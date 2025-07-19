Shivakumar's Convoy Vehicle Overturns On Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, 4 Injured
The report added that two police personnel were injured in the incident.
The officials added that Shivakumar was following the escort vehicle in his own car when the incident happened, but he was unharmed.
According to the details, the incident took place near Goudahalli-T.M. Hosur when the escort vehicle struck a divider and overturned while escorting DK Shivakumar. He was returning to Bengaluru after attending a Sadhana conference in Mysore.
The two personnel sustained minor injuries and were immediately shifted to a hospital in Mysore for treatment, the officials further said.
DK Shivakumar resumed his journey to Bengaluru later and no disruption was reported in his travel schedule.
Following the incident, both the police and emergency services quickly arrived at the scene and cleared the area to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on the expressway. A probe has been initiated into the incident.
With agency inputs.
More to come...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment