“Yay Fest 2025” Brings Together 250 Youths In Camp

MENAFN - AzerNews) The“Yay Fest 2025” camp, held under the theme of the“Year of Constitution and Sovereignty,” has gathered 250 young participants,reports.

According to information, the festival focuses on educating youth about constitutional principles, statehood traditions, national sovereignty, and the protection of legal values through a variety of engaging activities.

The second camp in the“Yay Fest 2025” series, titled “Solidarity,” aims to promote a mindset based on unity, strengthen social cohesion, and foster national values. It offers participants valuable opportunities for both personal development and social responsibility.

One highlight of the camp was a session on“National Values and the Legacy of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev,” which deepened participants' understanding of their historical heritage and national identity. Motivational sessions such as“Time Management and Focus,”“Discover Your Inner Leader,” and“Speak to Hearts, Not Just Microphones” energized the youth, while interactive discussions on“From Stage to Life: The Power of Creative Expression,”“Solidarity Models in Volunteer Organizations,” and “Artificial Intelligence and Future Skills” sparked lively interest.

The“Solidarity” camp successfully combined education with entertainment. Set amidst nature, the program featured sports games, intellectual competitions, masterclasses, workshops, first aid training, and hiking-activities designed to develop both physical and social skills. The rich, dynamic agenda allowed participants to showcase their talents and spend their free time productively. Evenings were filled with musical performances by popular singers, DJ sets, and friendly campfire conversations, creating unforgettable memories for all attendees.

The festival will continue until August 29 and will include eight camps on themes such as“National-Spiritual Values,” “Solidarity,”“Humanism,”“Justice and Law,”“Development,” “Patriotism,”“History of Independence,” and“Victorious Diplomacy.” This unique platform will engage over 2,000 young people in total.

“Yay Fest 2025” is organized with support from the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation and jointly implemented by the IDEA Public Union, Azerbaijan Student Youth Organizations Union, Azerbaijan Volunteer Organizations Union, CAVAN Youth Movement, and Young Volunteers Public Union.