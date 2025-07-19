Aftermath Of Russian Shelling In Pavlohrad Revealed

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, according to Ukrinform.

“According to updated information, due to the massive attack in Pavlohrad, nine apartment buildings, a private home, and an educational institution were damaged,” Lysak wrote.

According to him, efforts are underway in the town to eliminate the consequences of the enemy terror. All necessary emergency services are working where needed.

He added that residents of the damaged buildings are submitting claims for their property losses, and construction materials are being distributed to enable prompt repairs.

Police and charitable organizations are also providing assistance.

One killed, six injured in Russian drone attack on

As reported earlier, Pavlohrad was hit by a massive nighttime and early morning attack by enemy missiles and drones. Damage was reported to a fire station, industrial facilities, and a five-story apartment building.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration