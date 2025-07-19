Ukraine's Forces Conducting Operations To Detect Russian Saboteurs In Pokrovsk Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the Donetsk Operational Tactical Group, according to Ukrinform.

“The situation is fully under control,” the group assured.

According to the statement, all enemy attempts to infiltrate the town have ended in failure – sabotage groups are being neutralized on the outskirts of Pokrovsk.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are responding swiftly to all threats and ensuring the safety of residents who have chosen to remain in the town.

Ukrainian drones strike six Russian positions in Sumy region

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to the AFU General Staff, information being spread by Russian media about the alleged presence of occupiers in Pokrovsk is false.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine