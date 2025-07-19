Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Armenian PM Invites Iranian President To Yerevan


2025-07-19 10:06:16
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has invited Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to visit Yerevan, Trend reports.

The prime minister made the invitation during a phone conversation with Pezeshkian.

Pashinyan said that he expects the Iranian president to visit Armenia soon to hold talks on ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

In the conversation, Pezeshkian also noted the development of cooperation between the two countries.

MENAFN19072025000187011040ID1109821373

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search