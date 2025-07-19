Armenian PM Invites Iranian President To Yerevan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has invited Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to visit Yerevan, Trend reports.

The prime minister made the invitation during a phone conversation with Pezeshkian.

Pashinyan said that he expects the Iranian president to visit Armenia soon to hold talks on ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

In the conversation, Pezeshkian also noted the development of cooperation between the two countries.