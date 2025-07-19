Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fire Spreads Out At Iran's Abadan Oil Refinery


2025-07-19 10:04:21
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, July 19 (KUNA) -- A fire broke out in major Abadan oil refinery sections in Khuzestan Province, southwest of Iran, on Saturday.
The blaze started in Unit 70 and then spread to other sections, Abadan Oil Refinery Company said, noting that emergency crews were deployed, and all resources were mobilized to contain the fire.
The cause of refinery fire is still not determined, according to a statement from the company.
The refinery is one of the oldest and largest oil refineries in Iran and the region. (end)
