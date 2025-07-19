Muscat Stock Exchange Market Cap Rises By OMR 206.7 Million In One Week
Muscat: The market capitalization of securities listed on Muscat Stock Exchange recorded gains of 206.7 million Omani riyals last week, climbing to 28.643 billion riyals by the close of trading on Thursday.
The main index ended last week's trading at 5,654 points, up 51 points for the week.
The financial sector index rose by 5 points, while the services sector index added around 7 points. The Sharia-compliant index held steady at its previous level of 449 points. Meanwhile, the industrial sector index dropped by 70 points, weighed down by declines in several industrial stocks.
Most publicly listed companies on Muscat Stock Exchange announced their preliminary financial results for the first half of the year over the past two weeks - a factor that had a positive impact on the market's performance.
At the same time, investment funds and companies continue to inject more liquidity into the exchange.
Trading data from Muscat Stock Exchange showed a 14 percent increase in the number of executed transactions last week, rising to around 10,600 trades compared to 9,290 the week before.
The exchange also maintained high trading values, with turnover reaching approximately 82.4 million Omani riyals.
Last week, share prices rose for 42 securities, while 29 declined and 16 remained unchanged.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment