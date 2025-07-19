Israeli Army Says Dozens Of Israeli Druze Cross Border Into Syria
Deadly fighting erupted last week in Syria between Druze fighters, Bedouin tribes, and forces of Syria's interim government.
The border incident occurred near Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, where Israeli soldiers and Border Police attempted to disperse a violent gathering of civilians. Despite their efforts, dozens managed to cross into Syrian territory, according to the IDF.
"The IDF strongly condemns all violence against its personnel and security forces," the Israeli military statement said, adding that "crossing the border into Syria is a criminal offense that endangers both the civilians involved and IDF soldiers."
The army said efforts are underway to return those who crossed the border, Xinhua news agency reported.
On Saturday, US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack announced that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Syrian interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa had agreed to a cessation of hostilities, brokered by the United States, following recent deadly sectarian clashes in southern Syria that prompted Israeli intervention through heavy airstrikes.
A sudden eruption of violence in Syria's southern province of Sweida had triggered a complex and escalating crisis, exposing the deep fragility of Syria's stability just six months after the collapse of the previous government and sending shockwaves across the region.
Over the past week, Sweida had witnessed some of the deadliest intra-Syrian clashes in years. The fighting, initially sparked by a local dispute between the Druze community and Bedouin tribesmen, quickly escalated into a full-blown urban conflict involving Syrian government forces.
By Thursday, nearly 600 people were reported killed, including dozens of civilians and hundreds of fighters from all sides, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment