'Change In A Year': Delhi Minister Vows Overhaul Of Water Infrastructure
During a visit to D-Block Gole Market, Gurudwara Flats in Rakabganj, and Type-II Flats in Sarojini Nagar, Singh highlighted the alarming state of Delhi's water pipelines.
“There are places in Delhi where pipelines are 40 to 80 years old. People are drinking polluted water because no upgrades were ever made,” he said.
Slamming the previous regime, Singh accused them of inaction.“They didn't lay even a single new pipeline. Clean drinking water was never a priority,” he added.
In contrast, Singh claimed the current administration has already sanctioned budgets, cleared tenders, and initiated work in several areas as part of a city-wide master plan.“This government is just five months old, but within one year, Delhi's face will change,” he asserted.
He assured citizens that this is not just a paper promise.“New pipelines are being laid, work has started, and timelines are being enforced. Departments have been instructed to maintain full transparency and ensure zero compromise on quality,” Singh said.
The minister's visit was met with optimism by locals who expressed hope that real and visible improvements would finally reach their neighbourhoods. Singh's remarks come amid growing concerns over water pollution and shortages across the capital, particularly in older colonies where residents routinely complain of yellow or foul-smelling tap water.
With an ambitious overhaul plan now in motion, the minister's firm stance appears to signal a new chapter for Delhi's water and sewer infrastructure - one that promises speed, accountability, and cleaner water for all.
