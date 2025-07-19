VAPORESSO Celebrates 10Th Anniversary With Groundbreaking Event In Jakarta, Kicking Off Global Celebration

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded in 2015, VAPORESSO has been at the forefront of innovation in the vaping industry, consistently delivering cutting-edge technology and designs that redefine user experience. To commemorate its milestone year, the brand is going beyond the conventional - with a celebration that reflects its bold spirit and forward-thinking vision.

Hyper-Tour Hit the Streets of Jakarta

VAPORESSO's bold "supercar delivery" stunt, featuring a convoy delivering special edition products to retail stores, has set a new precedent in Jakarta. This groundbreaking event has generated significant impact, earning widespread positive reflections and solidifying VAPORESSO's position as an industry trailblazer.

The roaring engines and gleaming cars captivated the city, with passersby stopping to take photos and admire the spectacle.

At the event site, crowds experienced the thrill of the supercars alongside VAPORESSO's distinctive brand spirit and the cutting-edge allure of the XROS 5. This eye-catching activation set an exciting tone for the brand's anniversary tour, building anticipation for the tenth-anniversary celebrations.

A Global Celebration in Motion

After its debut in Jakarta, the Hyper-Tour will continue to Paris and London on August 18th, followed by Las Vegas on August 22nd. Each stop will carry VAPORESSO's bold message of innovation to Asia, Europe, and North America, uniting global audiences under the brand's vision of pushing boundaries and redefining possibilities.

As the global forces of innovation surge, this tour serves as a celebration of creativity and progress, inspiring a future that resembles a grand blueprint, brimming with infinite potential. By connecting diverse cultures and showcasing cutting-edge products, the Hyper-Tour embodies the spirit of exploration and ingenuity, leaving a lasting impression at every stop.

In addition, VAPORESSO is launching a suite of anniversary-themed activations

The CMF design concept of the XROS 5 INNO SPEED VERSION draws inspiration from the world of supercars , embodying speed , passion , and innovation . Equipped with the industry's first 3A super charging technology, the XROS 5 delivers instant power-much like a supercar's explosive acceleration-reaching an 80% charge in just 20 minutes. This dramatically reduces downtime and ensures a consistently smooth vaping experience.



Exterior Design : Sleek, bold, and precision-crafted to reflect the elegance of supercars. Dynamic UI Display : A high-tech interface mirroring the competitive spirit of racing.

This exclusive release showcases VAPORESSO's relentless pursuit of excellence, blending luxury and innovation into a stunning masterpiece.

Exciting Online Activities Launching This August

This August, VAPORESSO invites fans and users to engage in three exciting online events designed to celebrate innovation and creativity:



Official Website Event : Discover VAPORESSO's decade of innovation through an interactive digital showcase that highlights their technological and creative milestones.

Community Event : Collaborate with users worldwide to design a cutting-edge vape device that embodies the future of vaping. E-Commerce Event : Enjoy an exclusive shopping experience with limited-edition products, special deals, and surprises waiting to be uncovered.

These events offer fans an opportunity to connect, create, and celebrate with VAPORESSO in bold and innovative ways.

A Decade of Excellence and Innovation

As a premium brand under SMOORE, VAPORESSO has consistently delivered industry-leading technology- rom its innovative COREX and AXON chips to advanced anti-leakage solutions and design collaborations that blend vaping with personal expression. Renowned for performance, reliability, and style, its products are supported by top-tier international certifications.

Driven by its mission of "Making Life Better Through Vaping," VAPORESSO blends user-centric design with cutting-edge research to shape the future of the vaping experience. The 10th anniversary marks a moment of reflection-and a bold leap into the next era of innovation. For more about VAPORESSO, please visit:

