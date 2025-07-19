Gaza Health Ministry Warns Of Famine, Total Humanitarian Collapse

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said that the humanitarian situation in the enclave has reached the stage of actual famine, amid a severe shortage of basic foodstuffs, widespread malnutrition, and a complete inability to provide necessary healthcare in the Strip.

In a statement today, the Ministry noted an increase in the number of deaths related to hunger and malnutrition, warning that a catastrophic famine and bloody massacres near aid distribution centers threaten the lives of thousands of citizens in the Strip.

In a related context, the Ministry stated that Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis received 32 martyrs since dawn today, along with dozens of injuries, as a result of the occupation's massacre targeting citizens at aid distribution centers in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Ministry called on the international community, United Nations agencies, and human rights organizations to take urgent and effective action to stop these massacres and open humanitarian corridors for the safe and regular supply of food, medicine, and fuel.

The Gaza Strip is experiencing a full-blown famine, with humanitarian conditions reaching a state of complete collapse, according to assessments and reports from UN and international organizations.

Since the beginning of March, Israel has imposed a strict blockade and closure of all crossings into the Strip, preventing the entry of food and medical aid.