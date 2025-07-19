Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
3Rd Shusha Global Media Forum Getting Underway In Azerbaijan


2025-07-19 09:06:14
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 19.​ The third Shusha Global Media Forum under the theme“Digital Pathways: Strengthening Information and Media Resilience in the Age of AI” is starting today, Trend reports.

The forum will bring together up to 140 international delegates from 52 countries, representing over 30 news agencies, seven international organizations, nearly 80 media outlets, and other entities relevant to the media landscape.

The forum participants include, in addition to foreign media representatives, Azerbaijani media representatives, experts, and officials.

Following the opening ceremony, the event will continue with sessions.

Within the framework of the forum, participants are also expected to visit the Aghdam district and Lachin city.

