Azerbaijan U18 Basketball Team Falls To Kuwait In Friendly Match

2025-07-19 09:06:03
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's U18 men's national basketball team played a friendly match against Kuwait as part of their training camp in Turkiye, Azernews reports.

The match ended in a 77–67 win for the Kuwaiti side.

Led by head coach Anar Sariyev, the Azerbaijani team is currently preparing for the FIBA European Championship Division B, focusing on tactical and technical training. The training camp will continue until July 22.

