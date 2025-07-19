Azerbaijan U18 Basketball Team Falls To Kuwait In Friendly Match

Led by head coach Anar Sariyev, the Azerbaijani team is currently preparing for the FIBA European Championship Division B, focusing on tactical and technical training. The training camp will continue until July 22.

