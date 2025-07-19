403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Azerbaijan U18 Basketball Team Falls To Kuwait In Friendly Match
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's U18 men's national basketball team played a friendly match against Kuwait as part of their training camp in Turkiye, Azernews reports.
The match ended in a 77–67 win for the Kuwaiti side.
Led by head coach Anar Sariyev, the Azerbaijani team is currently preparing for the FIBA European Championship Division B, focusing on tactical and technical training. The training camp will continue until July 22.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment