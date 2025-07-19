Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Odessa Mayor Discusses Azerbaijan Park Project With Azerbaijani Diaspora Leaders

2025-07-19 09:06:03
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Odessa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov met with Azerbaijani diaspora activists to discuss plans for a new park reflecting Azerbaijani cultural elements, Azernews reports.

According to the mayor's social media post, the proposed “Azerbaijan” park will be located near the 4th station of Bolshoy Fontan and will cover more than 2 hectares of green space, serving as a modern public area.

“We discussed the park's concept, implementation stages, and financing sources together with representatives of the Azerbaijani community,” Trukhanov stated.

Jalil Astanov, acting chairman of the Azerbaijani organization “Birlik,” speaking on behalf of the diaspora, expressed that the “Azerbaijan” park will be a wonderful gift to the residents of Odessa.

Following the meeting, Mayor Trukhanov and diaspora activists visited the future park site.“This is a true example of cooperation between community, business, and government. It further confirms Odessa's identity as a multinational city of unity and victory,” the mayor added.

