'They Mentally Harassed Me': Sharda University Student's Haunting Final Words Before Suicide

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a tragic incident, a 21-year-old Sharda University student in Greater Noida on Friday allegedly died by suicide over alleged mental harassment and negligence by the university staff, reported Hindustan Times.

The report added that the student also left behind a note pointing at deep personal anguish and allegations of harassment. In the note, reportedly written by the student, the victim accused two professors and the university administration of mental harassment.

The image of the note has been doing the rounds on social media, sparking nationwide outrage.

LiveMint couldn't independently establish the authenticity of the note.

Recovered from the victim's room, the note stated that she was mentally harasse and humiliated for a long time, which caused her distress. In the note, the victim mentioned she wanted the accused to face legal action.

"I want them to go behind bars. They mentally harassed me. They humiliated me. I have been under this stress for a long time. I want them to feel the same thing," Hindustan Times quoted the note as saying.

Allegations by kin:

After the girl's death, the kin accused the university staff of mental harassment and negligence.

The family members of the victim alleged the faculty members falsely accused her of forging signatures, humiliated her in class, and threatened to fail her. All these allegations are now under police investigation.

The police have taken two university staff members into custody based on a written complaint filed by the student's family.

Also, another family member – who introduced himself as the victim's brother – alleged that her sister was harassed by the faculty members , which led her to take the extreme step.

"A week ago, a teacher blamed my sister for doing fake signatures of professors on her assignments. After which my father came to the university and talked to the administration, where he (father) was assured that his daughter would not be targeted. But despite that, tomorrow the teacher mocked her by saying that 'she is an expert in doing signatures' and also threatened her with failing her in exams," HT quoted the brother as saying.

