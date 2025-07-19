Bihar's Debt-Stricken Family: Four Dead, One Critical After Consuming Poison In Nalanda

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, July 19 (IANS) A day after five members of a family consumed a poisonous substance, four of them lost their lives in Nalanda.

Police said that two of them succumbed on Friday night and two others on Saturday morning.

One of the family members is battling for life in the hospital.

The incident occurred at Pawa village under the Pawapuri police station area of the district.

The victims belonged to Dharmendra Kumar's family, who had been living in a rented house near Pawapuri Jal Mandir in Nalanda district for the past six months while running a clothes shop.

The deceased have been identified as Soni Kumari (38), wife of Dharmendra, daughter Deepa Kumari (16), daughter Arika Kumari (14), and son Shivam Kumar (15).

Dharmendra Kumar (40) is currently in critical condition at VIMS Hospital, Rajgir, battling for life.

According to preliminary investigations, the family was under severe mental stress due to continuous losses in business and a debt of around Rs 5 lakh, taken from a moneylender at a high interest rate.

Persistent pressure from the lender to repay the loan is believed to have pushed the family into despair.

A younger son survived the tragedy as he did not consume the suspected poisoned food and is currently under police protection.

Upon receiving information, Rajgir DSP Sunil Kumar, Inspector Manish Bhardwaj, Giriak SHO Deepak Kumar, and Pawapuri SHO reached the spot and have started a detailed investigation into the matter.

The police are probing the exact cause of death and the possibility of suicide under duress due to financial burden.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the local community, highlighting the severe impact of financial distress on vulnerable families.

The district administration has constituted a panel of expert doctors to conduct the post-mortem at Vims Pawapuri Medical College and Hospital. The family members of the deceased have been informed.