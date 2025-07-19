Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Boakai Extols Colombia On Independence Day Observance


2025-07-19 08:11:23
The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia and in his own name extended heartfelt felicitations and best wishes to the Government and People of the Republic of Colombia, on the auspicious occasion marking the 215th Independence Anniversary of that country on July 20, 2025.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, in the message to his Colombian counterpart, His Excellency Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego, President Boakai congratulated the Republic of Colombia on the election to the Non-Permanent seat to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The Liberian leader noted that as the Colombian people celebrate this milestone, he assured them of Liberia's commitment to the bonds cooperation and friendship subsisting between the two countries and peoples which has continue to be increasingly enhanced.

He then prayed that His Excellency will continue to be endowed with wisdom, good health and happiness, as he leads the people of Colombia to a prosperous future.

