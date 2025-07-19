President Boakai Extols Colombia On Independence Day Observance
The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia and in his own name extended heartfelt felicitations and best wishes to the Government and People of the Republic of Colombia, on the auspicious occasion marking the 215th Independence Anniversary of that country on July 20, 2025.
According to a Foreign Ministry release, in the message to his Colombian counterpart, His Excellency Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego, President Boakai congratulated the Republic of Colombia on the election to the Non-Permanent seat to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).
The Liberian leader noted that as the Colombian people celebrate this milestone, he assured them of Liberia's commitment to the bonds cooperation and friendship subsisting between the two countries and peoples which has continue to be increasingly enhanced.
He then prayed that His Excellency will continue to be endowed with wisdom, good health and happiness, as he leads the people of Colombia to a prosperous future.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Liberia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment