Hero Vida Vx2: Affordable Electric Scooter With 140+ Km Range And Practical Features

The Hero Vida Vx2 electric scooter offers a practical and affordable urban riding solution with a 140+ km range, removable dual battery system, and a competitive price point.

The Hero Vida Vx2 is creating a buzz as a practical and affordable electric scooter. Priced around Rs 85,000-Rs 95,000, it caters to budget-conscious urban riders.

A key highlight of the Vida Vx2 is its 140+ km real-world range on a single charge. Its removable dual battery system allows for home charging or easy swapping.With a comfy seat, ample boot space, and a stylish headlamp, the scooter appeals to young riders. LED lighting and a digital instrument cluster are expected.The Vida Vx2 is powered by a hub motor and supports multiple riding modes, including Eco, Ride, and Sport. It also features reverse assist and regenerative braking.The Vida Vx2 stands out with its competitive pricing and Hero's reliable after-sales service network. The scooter is expected on roads in late 2025 or early 2026.