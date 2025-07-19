Hero Vida Vx2: Affordable Electric Scooter With 140+ Km Range And Practical Features
The Hero Vida Vx2 electric scooter offers a practical and affordable urban riding solution with a 140+ km range, removable dual battery system, and a competitive price point.
The Hero Vida Vx2 is creating a buzz as a practical and affordable electric scooter. Priced around Rs 85,000-Rs 95,000, it caters to budget-conscious urban riders.A key highlight of the Vida Vx2 is its 140+ km real-world range on a single charge. Its removable dual battery system allows for home charging or easy swapping.With a comfy seat, ample boot space, and a stylish headlamp, the scooter appeals to young riders. LED lighting and a digital instrument cluster are expected.The Vida Vx2 is powered by a hub motor and supports multiple riding modes, including Eco, Ride, and Sport. It also features reverse assist and regenerative braking.The Vida Vx2 stands out with its competitive pricing and Hero's reliable after-sales service network. The scooter is expected on roads in late 2025 or early 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment