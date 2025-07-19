At Least 20 Injured, Five Critical After Car Rams Into Crowd In Los Angeles
At least 20 people were injured after a vehicle ploughed into a crowd in Los Angeles' East Hollywood, according to the Fire Department, reports suggestl. There are unconfirmed reports of a shooting prior to the incident.
The incident occurred in the US city's Santa Monica Boulevard early Saturday (local time), prompting an emergency response.
#BREAKINGNEWS:More than 20 injuries have been reported after a vehicle rammed into a crowd on #Santa Monica Boulevard, #LosAngeles, with five individuals in critical conditionThere are unconfirmed reports of a shooting prior to the incident.#USA twitter/M2S3X357TJ
- War Reporter (@tangentsofwar) July 19, 2025
Five people are in critical condition, eight to ten in serious condition, and ten to fifteen in fair condition, the department reported.
