Multiple Injured As Man Drives Vehicle Into Crowd In Los Angeles' East Hollywood
The incident occurred on Santa Monica Boulevard around 2 am local time, a Bloomberg report said. The West Santa Monica Boulevard location in East Hollywood provided by the LAFD is near a music venue, according to news channel CNN.
Over a dozen ambulances, fire engines, and specialised rescue teams at the scene. The cause of the crash remains unknown and under investigation, the report added.
(This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates)
