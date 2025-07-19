Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Multiple Injured As Man Drives Vehicle Into Crowd In Los Angeles' East Hollywood

Multiple Injured As Man Drives Vehicle Into Crowd In Los Angeles' East Hollywood


2025-07-19 08:10:36
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Over 20 people were injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd of people in East Hollywood on Saturday, an AP report, quoting the Los Angeles Fire Department, said. Up to five people are in critical condition, a further 8-10 in serious condition and 10-15 in fair condition, the department reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Santa Monica Boulevard around 2 am local time, a Bloomberg report said. The West Santa Monica Boulevard location in East Hollywood provided by the LAFD is near a music venue, according to news channel CNN.

Over a dozen ambulances, fire engines, and specialised rescue teams at the scene. The cause of the crash remains unknown and under investigation, the report added.

(This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates)

MENAFN19072025007365015876ID1109821218

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search